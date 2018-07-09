Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked by the two men who ran off along Valentia Road

A woman was dragged down an alleyway by two men who then raped her, police said.

The victim was approached and spoken to by the men in Reading between 03:30 and 04:00 BST on Sunday.

She was then dragged into the alleyway through a wooden gate and raped. The men then ran off along Valentia Road, near the junction with Curzon Street.

Thames Valley Police appealed for witnesses to the attack and said more officers would be patrolling the area.

The force described one of the men as a "light-skinned black man...in his late teens".

Officers said the second suspect was black with an Afro hairstyle.

Det Ch Insp Matt Stone added: "This was a serious incident, but I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a thorough investigation."