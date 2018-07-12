Image copyright Google Image caption The misconduct hearing took place at Thames Valley Police headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire

A former police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after she was caught drink-driving.

Maryann Shaw, then a PC, was over the limit in her own car when she was stopped in Bracknell on 11 May.

She resigned from the force on 3 July and was found to have breached its Standards of Professional Behaviour at a hearing on Monday.

At Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 5 June, Shaw had admitted driving with excess alcohol and was fined £120.

She was also banned from driving for one year.

After the misconduct hearing, Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said Shaw would have been dismissed from the force if still serving.

He added: "The force takes incidents such as this extremely seriously and expects better from its officers.

"Driving while over the limit can affect lives, and there is no place in Thames Valley Police for any officers who behave like this."