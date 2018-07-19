Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Many of the dogs were in stacked cages that were too small and had no water, food or bedding

A woman found with 23 dogs and cats living in filthy conditions at her home and two dead puppies in a bin has been convicted.

Teresa Reynolds, 55, from Slough, was found guilty of 11 offences of failing to ensure the animals' welfare.

Reading Magistrates' Court heard council officers found faeces spread across the floor of several rooms when they investigated in June 2017.

Many of the dogs were in stacked cages that were too small and had no water.

Pugs, poodles, cocker spaniels, Yorkshire terriers, shih-tzus and chihuahuas were among the dogs found in Reynolds' two-bedroom terraced house.

Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Judge Toms said many of the caged dogs had "clearly been there for some time"

Slough Borough Council neighbourhood officer Ian Blake told the court complaints about Reynolds and dogs at the property had dated back to 2010.

During the trial, he described finding 16 dogs inside dirty and "too small" cages, some kept in pairs.

Three dogs and four cats were held outside and the only crate that was clean and had bedding, food and water inside was empty, Mr Blake said.

A smell of urine and faeces pervaded the house, he added.

The court heard he also found two dead puppies in a wheelie bin outside, which Reynolds told him she had been unable to feed after their mother died.

Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Officers also discovered a large number of dog carriers in the garden at Reynolds' home

Judge Sophie Toms told Reynolds: "Your house was overrun with animals, many were in cages and clearly all had been there for some time."

Reynolds was also convicted of two counts of fraud after falsely claiming benefits.

Judge Toms said she accepted council enforcement officer Linda Corcoran's assessment that "this appeared to be a breeding premises".

Reynolds will be sentenced on 23 July.