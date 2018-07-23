Berkshire

Pair arrested after two-year-old girl assaulted on Slough train

  • 23 July 2018
Slough train station Image copyright Andrew Abbott
Image caption The girl was assaulted as a train approached Slough Railway station

A two-year-old girl was left with facial injuries after being assaulted by a man on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man and a woman boarded the 21:42 BST train at London Paddington on 12 July, with a child in a pushchair.

As is approached Slough station, the girl was assaulted as she began to cry.

The force said a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of neglect and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the assault of a child.

Both have been released on bail until August, while BTP conducts an investigation.

