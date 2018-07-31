Image copyright Google Image caption The pony was in a field near Ockwells Park in Maidenhead

A pony was shot through the head and killed at a farm in Berkshire, police have said.

Thames Valley Police launched a witness appeal after the Shetland was found with a single shot through its head at a farm in Ockwells Road, Maidenhead.

Officers said a .22-calibre rifle could have been used shoot the pony on 29 July

In a statement the force said the land was surrounded by a park and access was "fairly open".