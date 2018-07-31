Maidenhead farm pony was killed with single head shot
- 31 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pony was shot through the head and killed at a farm in Berkshire, police have said.
Thames Valley Police launched a witness appeal after the Shetland was found with a single shot through its head at a farm in Ockwells Road, Maidenhead.
Officers said a .22-calibre rifle could have been used shoot the pony on 29 July
In a statement the force said the land was surrounded by a park and access was "fairly open".