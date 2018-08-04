Image copyright Google Image caption The woman had been cycling through the park when she stopped to look for a lost earring

A woman was pulled to the ground and raped by a stranger as she searched for a lost earring in a park.

The 20-year-old was cycling through Palmer Park in Reading late on Tuesday or the early hours of Wednesday when she stopped close to London Road.

The man left in the direction of London Road after the attack, while the victim cycled towards Wokingham Road.

Police said there would be an increased presence in the area as they carry out house-to-house inquiries.

The suspect is described as about 6ft tall, black, bald and aged between 30 and 40.

Anyone with information or with CCTV is urged to contact Thames Valley Police.