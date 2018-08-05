Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was pronounced dead on the A322 near the Swinley Bottom roundabout

A cyclist died when he was struck by a lorry in a hit-and-run crash in Berkshire.

The articulated lorry "initially failed to stop" after the collision on the A322 near Bagshot, at about 04:45 BST on Saturday.

Police confirmed the cyclist, 61 and from Surrey, died at the scene.

A 63-year-old man, from Basingstoke, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released as inquiries continue.

Thames Valley Police said the lorry and the cyclist were both travelling in the same direction when the crash happened near the Swinley Bottom roundabout.

Officers have appealed to trace witnesses who saw a white lorry or the cyclist in the area between 04:30 and 05:30.