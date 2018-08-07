Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The hole was discovered on Tuesday

A busy traffic route plagued for months by delayed roadworks to remove bottlenecks has closed again after a large hole appeared.

Cow Lane in Reading, which goes underneath a major railway line, will be shut to traffic until "at least tomorrow morning", Network Rail said.

The hole was discovered on Tuesday afternoon and journeys have been delayed in the area.

Network Rail said engineers were on site and apologised to commuters.

In a statement, the rail company said it would "reopen the road and footpath as soon as we can".

The road has been the cause of major traffic disruption in recent months, after Cow Lane Bridge was demolished last year as part of a £850m scheme.

It only allowed one-way traffic for months while work took place to make the underpass wide enough to allow for two lanes of traffic.

The scheme was due to be completed before the Reading Festival in August.