Union officials have urged hospital bosses to scrap plans for new shift patterns in an A&E department.

The GMB union said proposals to introduce 12-and-a-half hour shifts at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading could put the safety of patients and staff at risk.

It warned frontline staff could leave if forced to work what it described as "pointlessly long shifts".

A hospital trust spokesperson said "nothing has been set in stone".

The trust is "at the early stages of consultation looking at working patterns" as part of a review to "provide the most efficient and effective service for patients", the spokesperson added.

They said "nothing has been set in stone and we will work through the ideas our staff submit before a final proposal is agreed".

However, the GMB claimed the proposals were "dangerous" and would add to the burden for "overworked A&E staff".

Regional organiser Nikki Dancey said: "If these staff are forced to do pointlessly long shifts at all hours of the day and night, they may be too tired to cope with the constant stress and demands of their frontline role in A&E."