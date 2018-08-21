Bracknell family pays tribute to dad with 'big heart'
The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash have paid tribute to an "amazing husband and father".
Shaun Holmes, 42, died following a collision on the A3095 in Bracknell, Berkshire, on Saturday.
In a statement on Tuesday, his family said the father-of-one HGV driver had a "passion for motorcycles" and was "a man with a big heart".
They added: "Shaun was a devoted family man and his family was his world.
"He was Liz's soul-mate and best friend. The void in our lives that he leaves behind will never be filled."
Thames Valley Police has asked witnesses of the collision to contact them.