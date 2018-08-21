Berkshire

Bracknell family pays tribute to dad with 'big heart'

  • 21 August 2018
Shaun Holmes Image copyright TVP
Image caption Shaun Holmes "loved a joke", his family said

The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash have paid tribute to an "amazing husband and father".

Shaun Holmes, 42, died following a collision on the A3095 in Bracknell, Berkshire, on Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday, his family said the father-of-one HGV driver had a "passion for motorcycles" and was "a man with a big heart".

They added: "Shaun was a devoted family man and his family was his world.

"He was Liz's soul-mate and best friend. The void in our lives that he leaves behind will never be filled."

Thames Valley Police has asked witnesses of the collision to contact them.

