Campers arrive for Reading Festival

The gates have opened ahead of the first day of Reading Festival on Friday.

Campers have started arriving for the sold-out three day festival which features Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings of Leon as headliners.

The boss of Reading and Leeds festivals had to defend this year's line-up after some fans dismissed it as "incredibly underwhelming" and the "worst ever".

It's expected that nearly one hundred thousand people will attend the event this year.

Image copyright PA Image caption The main routes into the festival site include a walk along the banks of the River Thames

Image copyright PA Image caption Campers are allowed in from Wednesday to stagger arrivals over three days

Image copyright PA Image caption The supermarket trolly is the primary form of transporting baggage at Reading Festival

Image copyright PA Image caption Lovely weather for messing about in boats... water Taxis are on hand to take festival-goers along the Thames from the car parks

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of tents will be left at the end of the festival and taken away by charities, and we don't know if these ones will make it home again

