Thames Valley Police said extra officers would be in the area while inquiries were carried out

An 83-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted at her home in Buckinghamshire

The woman was approached on her driveway in Stoke Poges at 14:00 BST on Friday by a man claiming to be from the council.

She asked him for identification and he said he would get it from his car, but he attacked her when he returned.

"This was clearly a traumatic incident for the victim," said Scott Messenger from Thames Valley Police.

The man - who is in his 30s or 40s - has a dark complexion and is of average height with short hair, said police.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt and drove a silver or grey car.