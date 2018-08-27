Image copyright Thames Valley Police Federation Image caption Thames Valley Police said extra officers would be in the area while inquiries were carried out

A sexual assault on an 83-year-old woman and an attack on a 15-year-old girl are linked, a police force says.

Thames Valley Police believe that, in both incidents on Friday the offender drove a grey or silver car.

In the first attack, in Slough, Berkshire, a man tried to drag a girl into his vehicle.

A woman was later attacked outside her home in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, after asking a man, claiming to be from the council, for ID.

Victim screamed

The force have released an image of a man they believe will have "vital information".

The teenager was walking towards the junction of Salisbury Avenue and Essex Avenue in Slough, at about 14:15 BST, when a man stopped his car and asked her for directions.

He beckoned her towards the car and attempted to push the victim in, but she screamed, pushing against the car, and the man drove off.

The girl was not injured as a result of the incident.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The force released an image of a man they believe will have "vital information"

Later that day, an 83-year-old woman was approached on her driveway in Stoke Poges at 14:30 BST on Friday by a man who said he worked for the local authority.

She asked him for identification and he said he would get it from his car, but he attacked her when he returned.

Det Ch Insp Christina Berenger, from Thames Valley Police, said she understood "there will be concern in the community about these offences" and added the force was "conducting a full and thorough investigation".

She added there would be an increased police presence in both areas amid the investigation.