A man has been arrested over a sexual assault on an 83-year-old woman and an attack on a 15-year-old girl.

The 30-year-old man from Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, has been detained on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted kidnap, as well as several driving offences.

The arrest was in connection with two attacks in Stoke Poges and Slough on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.

He remains in custody, according to the force.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by an officer, dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Police said a man tried to drag a girl into a car in Slough on Friday and later the same day a woman was sexually assaulted outside her home in Stoke Poges.