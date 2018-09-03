Thames Water pledges £11bn investment

Image copyright Thames Water Image caption Fobney Water Treatment Works is to receive nearly £6m

Thames Water have submitted plans to improve water treatment in Berkshire, as part of its new £11.7bn financial scheme.

A total of £46m is to be invested in Bracknell Sewage Works and Fobney Water Treatment, Reading.

It follows an investigation in June, where Thames Water "did not pay enough attention" to solving leakage issues and were subsequently fined £120m.

The company have said a portion of the budget will go towards reducing leaks and renewable energy.

From 2020-25, customers across Thames Valley and London who are financially vulnerable will receive discounts of up to 75%.

Thames Water chief executive, Steve Robertson, said: "Our responsibilities to the environment and customers are huge, and we will partner with them and our peers to insulate our region from the effects of changing climate patterns.

This includes planning for a strategic reservoir for the SE region of England and exploring the potential of water transfers."

Thames Water have been fined twice since 2017 over poor management of leaks.

Regulator Ofwat found the company "failed its customers" as it breached two of its legal responsibilities in June.

Prior £11bn, Thames Water is spending £97m on top of £145m already invested to fix leaks across 1,925 miles of pipes.