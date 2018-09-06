Murder probe after woman found dead in Theale house
6 September 2018
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Berkshire.
Police were called to reports a 28-year-old woman was seriously injured inside a home in Blossom Lane, Theale, at 00:53 BST on Thursday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, but is yet to be formally identified.
Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent said: "I believe this to be a domestic incident and there is no threat to anyone in the community." The man remains in custody.