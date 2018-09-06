Berkshire

Murder probe after woman found dead in Theale house

  • 6 September 2018
Blossom Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers and paramedics were called to Blossom Lane in Theale on Wednesday

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Berkshire.

Police were called to reports a 28-year-old woman was seriously injured inside a home in Blossom Lane, Theale, at 00:53 BST on Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, but is yet to be formally identified.

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent said: "I believe this to be a domestic incident and there is no threat to anyone in the community." The man remains in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites