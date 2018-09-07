Image copyright Google Image caption Mark Sinclair will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed in Berkshire.

Mark Sinclair, 30, of Theale, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said 28-year-old Kylie Dembrey died after she was found injured in a home in Blossom Lane, Theale, in the early hours of Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found her cause of death was "shock and haemorrhage as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck".