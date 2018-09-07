Murder charge over woman's stab death in Theale
- 7 September 2018
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed in Berkshire.
Mark Sinclair, 30, of Theale, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police said 28-year-old Kylie Dembrey died after she was found injured in a home in Blossom Lane, Theale, in the early hours of Thursday.
A post-mortem examination found her cause of death was "shock and haemorrhage as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck".