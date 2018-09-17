Two arrested after Newbury kebab shop 'fight'
- 17 September 2018
Two men have been arrested after a man suffered facial injuries following reports of a fight.
Police were called to a "large disturbance" at a kebab shop in Market Street, Newbury, at about 19:20 BST on Sunday.
A van was then seen driving off towards Thatcham with garden tools spilling out of the back of the vehicle.
Two men aged 26 and 35, both from Waltham Forest, London, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.