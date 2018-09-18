Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Tom Dorman said "members of the public who were at the scene" helped save his life

A police officer has had his leg amputated after his marked car was hit during a crash.

A second officer and a teenage girl were also injured in the crash on Norden Road in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on 2 September at about 05:30 BST.

PC Tom Dorman, 26, said "members of the public who were at the scene" helped save his life.

The marked car and another vehicle were stationary when struck by a silver Ford Focus, Thames Valley Police said.

A teenage girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two 24-year-old men from Maidenhead arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving have been released under investigation.

The force has appealed for witnesses.