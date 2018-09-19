Man strips victim naked in Slough car park robbery
- 19 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who assaulted and stripped an employee naked in a car park in Slough has been jailed for five years for robbery.
James Stabler, aged 32, of Wyndham Crescent, Burnham, ran a building company which his 39-year-old victim worked for, Reading Crown Court heard.
Stabler met the employee to pay his wages, before attacking him with two unknown people on Mercian Way on 12 February at about 22:15 BST.
Police say the victim was "humiliated".
Latest news and stories from the South region