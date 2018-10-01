Image copyright Reading Borough Council Image caption A 25-metre temporary pool has been built at Rivermead Leisure complex while refurbishments take place

A council has been advised by a sporting body to increase its swimming provision to include a 50m pool as part of an update of its facilities.

Swim England said Reading council has not given "enough consideration" to plans for an Olympic-sized pool.

Reading Borough Council plans to build two 25m pools to replace previously closed facilities.

But it claimed it had "not ruled out" building a 50m pool" as part of its procurement process.

In March, the authority began its tendering process following the closures of Arthur Hill Pool and the Central Swimming Pool.

The proposals include an eight lane competition pool at Rivermead Leisure Complex, where the temporary pool has been built, as well as a new six lane pool at Palmer Park.

Image copyright Other Image caption The Arthur Hill Memorial Baths closed in 2016

Swim England's report, commissioned by Reading Borough Council, said a "leisure village" should be built at Rivermead.

It recommended the facility should feature a 50m pool with a movable floor to provide for "suitable for community and competitive swimming" and other aquatic sports.

The majority of swimming provision in Reading is in "very poor condition", Swim England said.

The council said it wanted to give bidders in the tender process "as much flexibility as possible" to come up with the most cost-effective solution to provision.

Councillor Graham Hoskin said Reading "deserves a 50m pool", but because of budget cuts it would be a "struggle".