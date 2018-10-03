Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was found in Headley Road, Woodley on Monday night

Parents of a girl, seven, who was twice found wandering the streets alone have been told to "secure their house" by police.

The girl was seen in her dressing gown in Woodley, Berkshire, at at 05:00 BST on Saturday by a member of the public.

A helicopter search was carried out and later stood down by Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers when the girl could not be located.

But, on Monday night, the same girl was found at the Lidl store in the town.

The force said "safeguarding measures" have now been put in place.

The measures include the girl's parents changing the way they secure their house at night, including window access, a TVP spokesperson said.

The girl has been spoken to about the dangers of wandering alone at night, and police have said they will remain vigilant in case similar incidents occur again.

Her school will also put on a talk next week to all pupils about keeping safe.

On Saturday, the police helicopter and dog teams were called to assist the search for the girl, after a member of the public reported speaking to her in the early hours on Woodlands Avenue.

The search was later called off as there were no reports of a missing child.