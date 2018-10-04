Image caption Reading West Conservative MP Alok Sharma has accused the Labour-run council of "financial mismanagement"

A council will have to spend more than £400,000 to sort out a "failure" in its accounts from 2016/17.

Reading Borough Council highlighted the problem last September, and had expected to pay £108,938 for auditors.

But extra work carried out on the accounts, including on problems identified in the past month, will push the bill over £400,000.

Reading West Conservative MP Alok Sharma has accused the Labour-run council of "financial mismanagement".

Mr Sharma added in a tweet that "the people of Reading suffer" from what has happened.

The MP went on to call for resignations from councillors.

'Lack of capability'

The issue came to light a year ago in a report written by the council's finance director, Peter Lewis.

At the time, he said the finance team had suffered from "a lack of capability in some areas, especially technical accounting".

He added: "It is therefore now essential that we react at pace and with clarity to address the improvements needed to our systems, processes and skills."

Over the past year, auditors EY have been unable to find evidence to "substantiate" some of the balances in the accounts due partly to the "passing of time and the turnover of officers".

A report to councillors says that the auditors are likely to "require the accounts to be adjusted".

"These will impact on the value of property, plant and equipment and two of the unusable reserves," it added.

Reading Borough Council said in a statement that it is working "to finalise" the audit and "good progress is being made".