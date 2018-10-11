Berkshire

M4 crash: Six injured in minibus and lorry 'serious collision'

  • 11 October 2018
M4 closed Image copyright Twitter/@sash2708
Image caption Motorists are queuing on the eastbound carriageway of the M4

Six people have been injured in a "serious collision" between a minibus and a lorry on the M4.

The crash happened just after 12:00 BST on the eastbound carriageway between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Newbury.

South Central Ambulance Service said three people in the minibus had been taken to hospitals in Oxford and Bristol with life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound carriageway is expected to be blocked for "many hours".

Three other people in the minibus suffered less serious injuries and were taken to hospitals in Swindon and Reading, the ambulance service said.

The westbound carriageway was closed to allow three air ambulances to land but has since reopened.

Thames Valley Police have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Karyn Romeis, who is stuck in the eastbound queue behind the crash, said people "have been out of their cars for over an hour" and are now getting out to walk on the opposite carriageway.

