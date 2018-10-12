Image caption The collision was between a car and a bicycle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a cyclist was struck by a car near a girls' school, police have said.

The rider, a 37-year-old man, suffered serious leg injuries in the crash which happened at about 05:20 BST on Friday.

Reading Girls' School closed for the day due to Northumberland Avenue, in Whitley, being cordoned off by police.

A 45-year-old man from Reading remains in police custody.

Thames Valley Police said it was called to "reports of an altercation", and they believe the men are known to each other.

Det Insp Dave Turton said: "I appreciate the concern this will cause in the local community, but we believe this to be an isolated incident."