Memorial for autism school crash victims

Image caption The Reverend Wayne Lautenbach described the school as a close-knit community

A special memorial service has been held to remember three members of staff from an autism school who died in a motorway crash.

The victims, who all worked at Prior's Court School in Thatcham, Berkshire, were in a minibus which collided with a lorry on the M4 on Thursday.

A service took place at Holy Trinity Church, in Hermitage, west Berkshire.

The Reverend Wayne Lautenbach told the BBC the service was attended by members of the school.

Image caption The collision on the M4 westbound involved a minibus and a lorry

It included bible readings, hymns, a sermon, and the lighting of candles, he said.

He said it was about "offering people a space and a time to come and bring their own thoughts and memories, and to be surrounded by people who love and care for them".

Mr Lautenbach described the autism school as a "close-knit community, and the staff to pupil ratio is very high due to the the issues they are dealing with".

He added: "They're very dependent on people they love and trust and care for, and that is almost the image of what a community should be.

"That's where this has come from; being there for people, walking alongside, offering them a shoulder to cry on, and support when they don't feel strong enough to move forward."

In a statement on Saturday the school said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the three passengers still receiving treatment in hospital, and the loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives."

The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Thursday on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Newbury.

The westbound carriageway was initially closed to allow three air ambulances to land and the eastbound side remained closed for about nine hours.