Image caption Reading Girls' School was closed for the day because of police cordons

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a cyclist who was hit by a car.

The rider, a 37-year-old man, suffered "serious and life-changing leg injuries" in the crash outside Reading Girls' School on Friday, police said.

Mark Whittaker, 45, of no fixed abode, was also charged with several other offences, Thames Valley Police said.

The school closed for the day due to Northumberland Avenue, in Whitley, being cordoned off by police.

As well as one count of attempted murder, a Thames Valley Police spokesman said Mr Whitaker had been charged with:

Driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol

Driving while disqualified

Driving with no third party insurance

Possession of a pointed/bladed article

Possession of cannabis and amphetamine

The force said Mr Whittaker appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on 12 November.

The rider remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said it was called to "reports of an altercation" at about 05:20 BST.

Det Insp Dave Turton said: "I appreciate the concern this will cause in the local community, but we believe this to be an isolated incident."