A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a three-car crash.

A BMW mini, a Honda Civic and a Vauxhall Astra collided at about 09:40 BST on Saturday on on the A355 Tuns Lane near Slough.

A 59-year-old passenger in the Honda died from her injuries, while its driver, a 37-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital.

The 18-year-old Mini driver also remains in hospital where she is receiving treatment, police said.

The Vauxhall driver was unhurt.

Both injured women are said to be in a non life-threatening condition, police said.

The deceased woman's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported .

No arrests have been made, but Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Darren Brown said: "This is a tragic incident where sadly, a woman has died, and our thoughts are with all those affected."