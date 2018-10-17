Image copyright HANDOUT Image caption Jason Alexio had been a long-standing member of staff at Prior's Court school

A third person who died in a crash involving a school minibus and a lorry has been named.

Jason Alexio, of Newbury, was one of three Prior's Court staff who died in the collision on the M4 on Thursday.

His family described the 44-year-old as "the best son, father and friend" who was known for his "gentle nature" to get the "best out of young people".

Police named Lorraine Maclellan, 60, and Catherine Gardiner, 52, as the two other victims of the crash on Monday.

Mr Alexio was a long-standing member of staff at the specialist autism school in Thatcham, Berkshire, who "touched so many people's lives", his family said.

They added that he had a "kindness, caring and selfless nature" and his death would "leave a big hole in our lives".

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Newbury.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to contact them.

The force said there had been no arrests over the crash.