Image copyright Family photos Image caption Jason Aleixo, Lorraine MacLellan and Catherine Gardiner had been travelling with young people from Priors Court

A specialist autism school has paid tribute to three members of staff who died in a minibus crash on the M4.

Jason Aleixo, Lorraine MacLellan and Catherine Gardiner were travelling with young people from Priors Court when their minibus crashed with a lorry.

It had been bringing the group back from work placements on 11 October.

Mike Robinson, CEO of the school in Thatcham, Berkshire, paid tribute the victims' work, adding he was "proud" of the way staff dealt with the tragedy.

He said the school had been "overwhelmed" with messages of support after the crash on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15, near Newbury.

Mr Robinson said: "It's amazing to think that after these events, life still goes on for us. We still have these young people with us 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

"We can't stop and our staff have to come to terms with their own personal anguish and grief at the same time as continuing to help our young people and I'm just so proud of our staff for what they've achieved over the last week."

Mr Robinson said young people at the centre were being given "all the support that we can possibly think of".

Paying tribute to the three who died, he said: "Jason was a lovely gentle person and nothing was too much trouble for him. His relationship with the young people was extraordinary.

"Lorraine was just a lovely person. She had that sense of humour that is infectious and she had the same connection with the young people but they really responded to being around Lorraine."

"Catherine was a bubbly personality. She had worked with children with autism for many years. She was great to be around for us - there were always smiles."