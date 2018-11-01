Berkshire

Two men carry out handgun heist at Reading Betfred

  • 1 November 2018
Image caption The two men targeted a Betfred in Oxford Road

Two men robbed a bookmakers after one of them brandished a handgun and threatened a staff member.

Thames Valley Police said the robbers stole a "quantity of cash" from the Betfred shop in Oxford Road, Reading, at about 08:30 GMT on Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Matt Stone said the robbery was a "terrifying experience" for the victim, who was not injured.

Both men have been described as white, about 30 and officers are appealing for witnesses.

