Two men carry out handgun heist at Reading Betfred
- 1 November 2018
Two men robbed a bookmakers after one of them brandished a handgun and threatened a staff member.
Thames Valley Police said the robbers stole a "quantity of cash" from the Betfred shop in Oxford Road, Reading, at about 08:30 GMT on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Matt Stone said the robbery was a "terrifying experience" for the victim, who was not injured.
Both men have been described as white, about 30 and officers are appealing for witnesses.