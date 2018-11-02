Arrest after woman, 50, attacked with blade in Caversham
- 2 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked with a bladed object.
Thames Valley Police said a 27-year-old man from Aldermaston was arrested on Thursday following the assault in Caversham, Berkshire.
Officers said a 50-year-old woman was hit several times on the head before she fled from an attacker in Rhine Close at 16:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said the woman was in hospital in a stable condition.
The suspect remains in police custody.