Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Rhine Close, Caversham, on Wednesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked with a bladed object.

Thames Valley Police said a 27-year-old man from Aldermaston was arrested on Thursday following the assault in Caversham, Berkshire.

Officers said a 50-year-old woman was hit several times on the head before she fled from an attacker in Rhine Close at 16:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said the woman was in hospital in a stable condition.

The suspect remains in police custody.