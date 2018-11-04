Berkshire

Man charged after woman attacked in Caversham

  • 4 November 2018
Rhine Close Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in Rhine Close, Caversham, on Wednesday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked with a "bladed object", police said.

A 50-year-old woman was hit several times on the head before she managed to flee from Rhine Close, Caversham, Berkshire, on Wednesday.

Luke Mackrory, 27, of Lockside Court, Mallard Way in Aldermaston, appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody, police said.

He is expected to appear at Reading Crown Court on 3 December.

