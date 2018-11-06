Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured in Nine Mile Ride

Two people have been arrested after the death of a man who was found injured in the middle of a road in Berkshire.

He was found in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne at 14:00 GMT on Monday. Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he died shortly after.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested on Monday night on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

The road remains closed, and a diversion is in place while a murder investigation continues.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and Thames Valley Police have said they are being supported by specially trained officers.

The force has appealed for witnesses, and wants to hear from those who were near the New Acres Caravan Site and Pineridge Park Homes on Monday.