Crowthorne murder inquiry: Man found injured in road named
A man who died after being found injured in the middle of a road in Berkshire has been named.
Zelous Smythe, 27, from Camberley, Surrey, was found in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne at 14:00 GMT on Monday. Paramedics treated him at the scene but he died shortly after.
A post mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to his chest.
A man and woman in their 20s were arrested on Monday night on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.
The road remains closed and a diversion is in place while a murder investigation continues.
Supt Shaun Virtue, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We do not consider there to be any threat posed to people in the local community."
The force said they still wanted to trace some witnesses who drove past the incident.