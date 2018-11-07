Berkshire

Crowthorne murder inquiry: Man found injured in road named

  • 7 November 2018
Nine Mile Ride Image copyright Google
Image caption Zelous Smythe was found injured in Nine Mile Ride

A man who died after being found injured in the middle of a road in Berkshire has been named.

Zelous Smythe, 27, from Camberley, Surrey, was found in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne at 14:00 GMT on Monday. Paramedics treated him at the scene but he died shortly after.

A post mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to his chest.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested on Monday night on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

The road remains closed and a diversion is in place while a murder investigation continues.

Supt Shaun Virtue, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We do not consider there to be any threat posed to people in the local community."

The force said they still wanted to trace some witnesses who drove past the incident.

