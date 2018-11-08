Image caption The churchyard has been cordoned off while investigations take place

A woman was raped in a graveyard by a man she met on a night out, police have said.

She was attacked in the grounds of St Laurence Church, in Reading town centre, between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT.

The victim, in her 30s, flagged down a police car to report the offence at about 03:00 GMT, Thames Valley Police said.

It described the suspect as a white man with "bushy eyebrows" and "dark coloured eyes".

Det Con Connor Hatton appealed to "anybody who believes they witnessed anything unusual or suspicious" to contact police.