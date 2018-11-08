Berkshire

Teenage boy stabbed while riding his bicycle in Reading

  • 8 November 2018
Image caption The victim was cycling along Waylen Street in Reading when he was attacked

A teenager was attacked by a group of boys and stabbed while riding his bike.

The 15-year-old was attacked by four boys while cycling in Waylen Street, Reading, Berkshire, at around 10:20 GMT on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he remains in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, Thames Valley Police said.

A boy, 15, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody, the force added.

Det Insp Dave Turton said: "At this stage we do not believe that this was a random attack and that the victim and the offender are known to each other."

He appealed to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to contact police.

