Image copyright Google Image caption Zelous Smythe was found injured in Nine Mile Ride

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed in the middle of a road.

Zelous Smythe, 27, from Camberley, Surrey, was found in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne, Berkshire, at 14:00 GMT on Monday. Paramedics treated him at the scene but he died shortly afterwards.

A post mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to his chest.

Victoria Quinton, 20, of Helmsdale, Bracknell, and Oliver Allerton, 27, have been charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.