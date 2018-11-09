Cyclist dies in crash with lorry in Slough
- 9 November 2018
A cyclist has died in a crash involving a lorry in Slough.
The accident happened at about 06:45 GMT on the northbound carriageway of Dover Road at its junction with Buckingham Avenue.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin has been informed, Thames Valley Police said.
Both roads have now been reopened and police have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to come forward.