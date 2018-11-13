Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Cumberland Road, Reading, at 19:00 GMT on Monday

A man was hit by a car and stabbed in an attack by a gang of men, police said.

The victim, in his 30s, was walking in Cumberland Road, Reading, at 19:00 GMT on Monday when a "number of men" drove up in a green Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW 3 series.

Thames Valley Police said the Golf hit the man, who ran away before he was attacked and stabbed by the gang.

He remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police added.