Man hit by car and stabbed in Reading gang attack
- 13 November 2018
A man was hit by a car and stabbed in an attack by a gang of men, police said.
The victim, in his 30s, was walking in Cumberland Road, Reading, at 19:00 GMT on Monday when a "number of men" drove up in a green Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW 3 series.
Thames Valley Police said the Golf hit the man, who ran away before he was attacked and stabbed by the gang.
He remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police added.