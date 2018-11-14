Image copyright Reading Borough Council Image caption Plans include two options which involve attaching the new swimming pool to the existing stadium

Plans for a new six-lane community pool to replace two ageing swimming centres in Reading have been revealed.

The designs are part of a "draft development framework" for the whole of Palmer Park being presented to council ahead of a public consultation.

Arthur Hill and Central Pool have already been closed by the council, but plans for the replacement are still at an early stage, angering some locals.

Alongside the pool, designs include a range of improvements to the park.

Reading Borough Council says it is committed to providing "modern and much-improved new facilities" for swimmers.

The park in east-Reading is currently home to a stadium athletics track and velodrome, as well as a bowling club and sports pitches.

In its report, the council identifies other "underused facilities" which it believes have "potential" to become attractive and well used spaces.

Alongside the pool, designs include a range of improvements to the park

Plans for the redevelopment of the park sees two options which involve attaching the new swimming pool to the existing stadium.

Details revealed in the framework include providing a new "heart" to the park, in a nod to the original historical design, an "improved setting" for the George Palmer statue, reinstated pedestrian routes and a proposed new car park area.

A modern new competition pool, complete with diving provision, is also planned for the town, to be located on land at Rivermead in north-Reading.

Facilities at Palmer Park Stadium, Meadway Sports Centre and South Reading Leisure Centre are also be included in a procurement process across the town.

The council will decide on plans at a meeting on 21 November.