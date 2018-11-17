Berkshire

Slough crash death cyclist was 'loyal and devoted'

  • 17 November 2018
Dover Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash that killed Edward McGivern, from Slough, happened on Dover Road at its junction with Buckingham Avenue

A cyclist who died in a crash with a lorry "would do anything for anyone".

Edward McGivern, 64, died on Dover Road at its junction with Buckingham Avenue, in Slough, on 9 November.

The collision involved a white and red curtain sided HGV. No arrests have been made and Thames Valley Police is appealing for information and any witnesses to come forward.

Mr McGivern's family said: "Eddie was a hardworking loyal man who was devoted to his family.

"He would do anything for anyone and will be greatly missed."

