Slough crash death cyclist was 'loyal and devoted'
- 17 November 2018
A cyclist who died in a crash with a lorry "would do anything for anyone".
Edward McGivern, 64, died on Dover Road at its junction with Buckingham Avenue, in Slough, on 9 November.
The collision involved a white and red curtain sided HGV. No arrests have been made and Thames Valley Police is appealing for information and any witnesses to come forward.
Mr McGivern's family said: "Eddie was a hardworking loyal man who was devoted to his family.
"He would do anything for anyone and will be greatly missed."