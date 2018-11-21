Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Myley Connors carried out burglaries on "an industrial scale", the judge said

A thief who raided 18 homes stealing more than £76,000 of jewellery and valuables has been jailed.

Myley Connors, 24, caused more than £3,000 worth of damage when he burgled homes across Bracknell, Wokingham, Reading and Hampshire.

Connors, of no fixed abode, admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and was jailed at Reading Crown Court for eight and a half years.

The judge described his offending as being on "an industrial scale".

Connors, who is from Dublin in Ireland, also pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property.

The court heard his break-ins all took place between 7 January and 10 June.

'Trail of devastation'

While awaiting sentencing, Connors was found in possession of a mobile phone in his prison cell and was sentenced to two months in prison for this offence, to be served consecutively.

Det Insp Mike Bettington, said Connors travelled to the UK "with the specific intention of committing burglaries to people's homes".

He added: "He targeted houses while the residents were out, often at work, leaving a trail of devastation on people's lives as they often returned home to find their homes ransacked, property damaged and their loved possessions and valuables gone.

"Although some stolen property has been recovered, many items of financial and sentimental value may never be."