Image copyright PA Image caption Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, announced the pregnancy in October ahead of a 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to their cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle in preparation for the birth of their first child.

Harry and Meghan will move out of Kensington Palace into Frogmore Cottage in early 2019, the palace confirmed.

The couple held their wedding reception for about 200 guests at Frogmore House, a 17th Century royal residence on the same estate as the cottage, in May.

Kensington Palace said Windsor was a "very special place" for the couple.

The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth next spring.

The couple have been living at Kensington Palace in London near Prince Harry's brother, William, the Duke of Cambridge and his family.