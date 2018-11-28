Slough man Mohamed Kulwaldeen accused of terrorism offences
28 November 2018
A man has been charged with terrorism offences.
Mohamed Kulwaldeen, of Richmond Crescent, Slough, was arrested earlier this month.
The 37-year-old is accused of five counts of the collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Mr Kulwaldeen has been remanded in custody and is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.