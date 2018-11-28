Image copyright David Hawgood / Geograph Image caption Mohamed Kulwaldeen is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday

A man has been charged with terrorism offences.

Mohamed Kulwaldeen, of Richmond Crescent, Slough, was arrested earlier this month.

The 37-year-old is accused of five counts of the collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mr Kulwaldeen has been remanded in custody and is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.