Berkshire

Slough man Mohamed Kulwaldeen accused of terrorism offences

  • 28 November 2018
Westminster Magistrates' Court Image copyright David Hawgood / Geograph
Image caption Mohamed Kulwaldeen is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday

A man has been charged with terrorism offences.

Mohamed Kulwaldeen, of Richmond Crescent, Slough, was arrested earlier this month.

The 37-year-old is accused of five counts of the collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mr Kulwaldeen has been remanded in custody and is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites