Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Wellingtonia Avenue, Crowthorne

A 53-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Berkshire.

The crash happened on the B3348 Wellingtonia Avenue, in Crowthorne, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.

The biker died at the scene and the car driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for about four hours overnight but has since reopened. No arrests have been made and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.