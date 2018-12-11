Image copyright Family photos Image caption Jason Aleixo, Lorraine MacLellan and Catherine Gardiner had been travelling with young people from Prior's Court School

A memorial service has been held for three members of a school's teaching staff who died in a minibus crash on the M4.

Jason Aleixo, Lorraine MacLellan and Catherine Gardiner specialised in working with young people with autism at Prior's Court School in Thatcham.

A congregation of about 400 people attended the service at St Nicolas Church in Newbury earlier.

School CEO Mike Robinson said he wanted the service to celebrate their lives.

Image caption School CEO Mike Robinson paid tribute at a memorial service held in Newbury

He said: "In the hours after the accident, my remarkable colleagues put the needs of our young people ahead of their own pain and grief.

"Everyone made sure that it was life as normal for our young people."

Mr Robinson had earlier paid tribute to the "great work" his late colleagues had done to develop a "special bond" with the young people they helped.

Image caption A congregation of 400 people attended the ceremony at St Nicolas Church in Newbury

A group of pupils from the school paid their respects by singing their school song Let Me Shine.

The minibus was being driven back to the school on 11 October when it was in collision with a lorry near Newbury.

Two other adult staff were seriously hurt, but the students onboard escaped with minor injuries.