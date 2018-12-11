Image copyright Police handouts Image caption Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon died in the crash in December 2017

A woman will appear in court more than a year after a police officer and 91-year-old woman died in a crash.

PC James Dixon, 39, and Gladys Goodwin died in a crash on the A4 Bath Road in Wargrave, Berkshire, on 5 December 2017.

PC Dixon, who starred in Sky TV's Road Wars, was riding a motorcycle and Mrs Goodwin was a passenger in a car.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless driving.

Ms Jasulaitiene will appear before Reading Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The charges come after Sussex Police carried out an independent investigation into the crash on behalf of Thames Valley Police.

The crash near Hare Hatch continues to be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.