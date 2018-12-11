Image copyright Google Image caption The cash was on the A355

A pedestrian has died in hospital after a crash involving a red skip lorry in Slough.

The woman, who was in her late teens, was involved in an accident on the A355, Farnham Road and Funival Avenue, at about 16:10 GMT on Monday.

She later died of her injuries in hospital, and her next of kin has been informed, Thames Valley Police said.

No arrests have been made and police appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to come forward.

PC Linzi Turner said: "Additionally, we are asking anyone who may have seen the pedestrian or the lorry prior to the incident to please get in touch."