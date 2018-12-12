Image copyright LDRS Image caption A Co-op was opened on Jennett's Park, Bracknell, by the town mayor

A shop serving a 1,500-home estate has opened 11 years after its first homeowners and tenants moved in.

Residents had to travel almost three miles "for a pint of milk" after construction on shops in Jennett's Park, near Bracknell, ground to a halt.

A Co-op store has now opened on the estate following years of campaigning, with one resident waiting 4,791 days for a shop since he moved in.

The BBC has contacted Permission Homes and Redrow Homes for comment.

Nick Roworth, who moved into his home in June 2007, said he had to walk "half an hour" to buy milk.

'Waiting years'

He added: "I don't have a car, so I couldn't drive anywhere, so I've had to walk for milk for all these years.

"Any planners that plan near estates need to make sure that you get everything in place so that people like me don't have to wait years and years for the facilities that are promised."

Dozens of community members attended the opening ceremony by Alvin Finch, the Bracknell Forest borough mayor, and Sandra Ingham, the Bracknell town mayor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Mary Temperton, ward member for Great Hollands North, said: "At every single house we've knocked on, the first thing they always ask me is, 'when's the shop opening?' Everybody was told, and guaranteed, there would be a shop.

"It's supposed to be a sustainable development and it's not a sustainable development if it's 2.8 miles for a pint of milk."

The development, owned by a consortium of Persimmon Homes and Redrow Homes, was previously criticised by the Advertising Standards Authority for its "misleading" brochure.